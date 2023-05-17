Argentina.- A woman was arrested in La Plata, Argentina, after keeping her boyfriend kidnapped for three days in a room.

The events occurred last Saturday, when a 29-year-old man denounced that he was deprived of his liberty.

According to the victim’s accountthe woman would have had him kidnapped so that he would not be unfaithful to her.

The alleged 30-year-old kidnapper, after an argument with her partner, would have decided to captivate the man in one of the rooms, place where he ended up incommunicado for 72 hours.

The man was in a house located at 126 street, height 611 of Villa Ponsati and in an oversight of the kidnapper, the man had to use force to snatch the cell phone.

Immediately, He called the police and denounced his girlfriend, who was arrested.

The woman was arrested / Photo: Social networks

The police arrived at the scene and saw a scene that drew a lot of attention, since the man was asking for help locked in the room.