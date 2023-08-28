The shocking images of a woman hanging from a cable while trying to escape from an iFire in a building in the San Nicolás neighborhood, Argentina, quickly spread through social networks.

(We recommend: Argentina: survey shows Milei as the winner in the second round against any rival).

The victim, a 65-year-old woman named Gladys, faced a desperate fight for her life. The act left her with severe burns to her body and a fracture to her skull after falling from the second to first floor of the building.

One day after the incident, the victim was hospitalized and, according to his family, in a “very serious” condition.

(Also: Alberto Fernández confesses: “I would have wanted a better understanding” with Cristina K).

Mariela, Gladys’s daughter, shared information about her mother’s state of health in an interview with TN some days ago.

“She is in very serious condition right now. She has a fractured skull and right cheekbone and burns on 50 percent of her body,” she declared regarding the injuries suffered by her mother during the fire and her escape attempt.

🔵 A WOMAN HANGED ON A CABLE TO ESCAPE A FIRE. A large fire broke out this morning in a building in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of San Nicolás. Desperate to escape the flames, one person hung from a cable. pic.twitter.com/KmeQlQddNB — THE NATION (@LANACION) August 24, 2023

The head damage prevented her from being initially transferred to the Instituto del Quemado. However, Mariela highlighted the urgency that she be referred to another medical facility. “She is very sensitive. Right now she is in a common room, so she is at risk of infection. We are looking with the doctors how to transfer her to intermediate therapy, in a box, or transfer her to another hospital so that she is not exposed,” he explained. she.

(Read here: Argentina: cell phone stolen and denounced for videos of child sexual exploitation).

Regarding the reason why Gladys was at the scene of the fire, Mariela revealed that his mother worked as a manager in the building, which was a hotel. Mariela speculated that she may have gone upstairs to put out the fire and rescue her pet. “She had a kitten, so she must have wanted to take it out,” she mentioned to the aforementioned medium.

Regarding the causes of the fire, the woman shared that they did not have clear information. “I don’t know anything yet. We are waiting for the experts to find out how the fire originated. I don’t know anything more than that,” she concluded.

The fire shocked the community and authorities alike. Alberto Crescenti, head of Same, provided details about Gladys’s condition after being transferred to the Ramos Mejía hospital.

“The emergency department did a CT scan on him and it appears he has significant brain damage. His prognosis is very guarded,” he said.

Crescenti also praised the work of the firefighters and assured that, if it were not for their courageous performance, the victim he would have suffered even more severe burns. Fortunately, the rest of the rescued neighbors are in good health and there were no fatalities.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the Argentine newspaper La Nación (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

More news in EL TIEMPO