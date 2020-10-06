Highlights: A Colombian judge is stationed over a judge as he poses in undergarments

A Columbia City judge is sitting on the investigation as he posed for a discount in clothes in his undergarments. After these photos were published in a newspaper, an inquiry was placed on the woman judge. It is alleged that he has done this work while holding a post which has its own dignity and common people come to him with great hope.

First Municipal Criminal Judge Vivian Polania is accused of trying to undermine people’s trust in the judiciary. Vivian, who works in the town of Caicata in Colombia, was photographed by a newspaper citing her as a versatile judge. Vivian told in the interview that even after being a judge she likes her crossfit. She used to post such photos online, due to which her followers grew, as well as many such brands came in contact with them who were in the clothing business and giving them good discounts.

After the interview was published, the judgeship superior council section has taken cognizance of this and has given directions for investigation. The Council believes that by doing so, Polonia has violated the rules. According to which, in private or social life, they have done such work, which will reduce people’s trust. His X-rated selfie is amazing that he has more than 90 thousand followers on his Instagram.