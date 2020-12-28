A female security officer at the Mumbai railway station saved the life of a male passenger while acting quickly. The incident is dated December 27, whose CCTV footage has surfaced.

In the footage, a man walking on the platform suddenly appears unbalanced and falls down on the track. The person standing near him does not even know about his fall. In a long video of over a minute, about 25 seconds later, the uniformed female security officer appears to run towards her for help. A young man also appears to run after them.

A female officer of Maharashtra Security Force rushed to rescue the man who had collapsed on rail track. The train stopped and the officer rescued the man

People gather there on sight and with their help the person is saved. In the video, a train is also seen coming on the same track. At the end of the video, a female officer of the Maharashtra Security Force is seen holding the hand of the victim and going to put him in the train.

Let me tell you that many videos of Railway Police Force saving lives have also come out earlier. Where personnel on duty perform their duties efficiently and save the lives of people. A similar video went viral a few days ago, where an RPF employee saved a man from falling between tracks while catching a moving train.