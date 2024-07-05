Home page World

From: John Welte

A holidaymaker from Trentino (41) became entangled in a material gondola in Piedmont, was unable to hold on and suffered a fatal accident.

Calasca Castiglione – A fatal accident occurred on Thursday morning (July 4) in the Anzasca Valley in Piedmont in northwest Italy. The valley leads to the foot of the east face of Monte Rosa (4634 meters) and is popular with individual tourists because of its spectacular views, quaint villages with old stone houses and remote alpine huts.

A 41-year-old woman from the province of Trento had come to the municipality of Calasca Castiglione in the Anzasca Valley with her family. While climbing to the Drocala pasture above the hamlet of Olino, she was involved in a bizarre accident with her husband and two small children.

The Anzasca Valley, where the accident happened, offers spectacular views of the four-thousand-meter peaks of the Monte Rosa massif. © IMAGO/xAleMasche72x

Primitive material cable car dragged the woman along – she fell into the depths

A primitive cable car connects the hamlet with the Alp Drocala over a distance of about 400 meters above a ravine. Initial information from the newspaper The Press According to reports, the woman was loading her luggage onto the cable car in the valley when it was suddenly activated for reasons that are not yet clear. The woman became entangled in the equipment and was swept away.

Immediately after the valley station of the lift, a precipice begins. The woman clung on for about 50 meters, then she could no longer hold on and fell 100 meters into the depths. She landed between rocks and plants and apparently died instantly. The rescue service, mountain rescue, fire service and the Carabinieri were called to the scene. A fire service helicopter, which was on site for other operations, flew over the spot, then the rescue helicopter arrived and recovered the woman’s lifeless body.

Prosecutor has cable car seized for investigation

The police are now to reconstruct the course of events and the cause of the accident. The judge in charge immediately ordered the confiscation of the facility to check whether all safety precautions had been taken. The children were taken to the city’s summer center, while the woman’s husband was accommodated in the police barracks in Bannio Anzino.

Although the rescue helicopter took off, the woman could no longer be helped (archive photo). © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Stefan Sutka

The Piedmont region has just been hit by severe storms. In 2021, there was a cable car accident on Monte Mottarone near Lake Maggiore, which is also in the region, with 14 deaths. In Trentino, a gondola crashed in Cavalese in 1998 after a US military jet severed the cable. 20 people died.