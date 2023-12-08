Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

A bee sting is painful and can cause unwanted body reactions. A woman shows how great suffering can be. When is a sting dangerous?

Frontenac – For people who are afraid of bee and wasp stings, winter is just the right time of year. Because in the cold months they form a so-called winter cluster with their peers and keep their radius very limited in cold weather. Many people simply forget the stress factor that can come with animals in the summer – regardless of how important the insects are to our ecosystem.

Even with the current low temperatures in Germany, a woman’s video on TikTok is a reminder of how annoying animals can be for people in the summer – even if this case is probably an exception. Many users have already reacted to the video, which has been viewed millions of times.

Woman posts video of bee sting on TikTok – and goes viral

The woman from Minnesota experienced what a bee sting can mean. In her TikTok video, she documents the suffering she experienced after being attacked by an insect. Although the video probably dates back to warmer months, it is currently getting a lot of attention online.

In the video, the woman can be seen showing her arm that was stung by a bee. She writes: “A bee flew into my car and stung me.” The woman also writes the time. At 11:11 a.m. a red area on the arm with a very swollen piece of skin can be seen.

“I would go to the doctor straight away”: Net reacts to bee sting

About 50 minutes later, the swollen area had subsided slightly, but intense redness had now spread to the underside of her arm. Another 40 minutes later, the intensity of the red skin has reduced, but the area of ​​inflammation has now spread. As the disease progresses, the area of ​​inflamed skin becomes significantly larger. You can also see how the arm becomes thicker as the day goes on and into the afternoon.

Users on the internet can hardly believe their eyes. One user explains: “I can’t look at it, it looks really bad.” One man comments: “And that’s exactly why I love winter.” Another writes: “Someone is probably Algerian against bees, I would go to the doctor immediately.” A user also writes worriedly: “An ambulance would have been worth it, you make videos for TikTok.”

Bees are extremely important animals for the environment – but a sting can be extremely painful for humans. © rtbilder via imago-images.de

Symptoms of bee stings can “linger for a few days”

The AOK explains on its website when a bee sting becomes dangerous. “Pain, swelling, redness and a feeling of heat around the sting site are completely normal bee sting symptoms. The swelling may go down within hours or may persist for a few days.”

An infection or blood poisoning could only be present if a red line can be seen at the puncture site. If you have a bee sting on the head, neck or mouth, you should call a doctor immediately as the swelling could narrow your airways. In any case, those affected should cool the puncture site particularly well.

Symptoms of bee sting allergy Dizziness, tingling, paleness, general malaise Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, swollen lips, tongue, face and throat hives, itching Redness that can occur anywhere on the skin wheezing or shortness of breath Circulatory collapse (Source: AOK)

An allergy can cause particularly severe effects from a bee sting. Those affected are at risk of a shock reaction. The AOK informs that blood pressure drops and the pulse increases. Shortness of breath could also occur. However, symptoms of an allergy would usually appear extremely quickly, which is why the video is unlikely to be an allergic reaction.

In summer there is an emergency Tricks to get rid of stinging insects. This is how you can do it Use a ball of paper to drive wasps and bees out of the garden, because killing wasps and bees is strictly forbidden. People therefore have limited options to defend themselves against attacks; according to the law, there is a fine of up to 10,000 euros if wasps or bees are intentionally killed.