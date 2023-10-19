Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

In Italy, a man stabbed his ex-wife despite being banned from approaching her. (Symbolic image) © picture alliance/dpa/Carabinieri di Roma

In Italy, a man kills his ex-wife despite being banned from approaching her. How could this happen even though he was wearing an electronic bracelet?

Cerreto d’Esi – A gruesome crime against a woman occurred near Ancona in Italy. Several media outlets report on the femicide, which raises many questions. A woman lost her life because her ex-husband’s electronic bracelet alarm system probably failed.

The woman was stabbed to death by her ex-husband in the early hours of October 14th RaiNews reported. The autopsy revealed that the 53-year-old was stabbed at least 39 times. What’s no less frightening is that her ex-husband shouldn’t have been allowed to approach her at all. After the victim reported domestic violence, he was banned from approaching the victim and had to wear an electronic bracelet.

Man kills ex-wife with 39 stab wounds – femicide in Italy raises questions

He still managed to get to her apartment in Cerreto d’Esi with a spare key, as investigations showed. After the femicide, the perpetrator asked their 16-year-old daughter – who was also in the apartment – to call 911. “I’ve made a mess, call the carabinieri,” he said loudly La Republica have called. He allowed himself to be arrested by the police without resistance. He then defended himself that the argument had escalated. Back in August, a 21-year-old was stabbed to death in South Tyrol – presumably by her ex-boyfriend.

But how could the killing even come about? Apparently because the alarm system failed, how South Tyrol News reported. Accordingly, the alarm was only raised when the perpetrator was already in the apartment. Actually, the system should have activated as soon as the 55-year-old came within 200 meters of his ex-wife or his daughter, who also had a detector.

Wife killed by ex-husband – Why was he able to commit femicide despite being banned from approaching her?

As investigations have shown, only one reporter is said to have issued a warning late. In addition, the police say they received no alarm message at all. Whether the bracelet was defective or the alleged perpetrator may have tampered with it is the subject of the investigation. The consumer protection association Codacons called for an investigation into the possible malfunction of the bracelet.

Violent crimes against women are also known as femicides. It means women are killed because of their gender. In Italy the… Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung According to this, 70 femicides were committed in the first half of 2023. According to the club District women’s shelters of the Social Service for Catholic Women in Munich Germany is one of the countries with the most femicides in all of Europe. In August, for example, a man in Lower Saxony first shot his ex-wife and then himself. (mt)