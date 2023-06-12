Home page World

In Austria, a mother is said to have locked and tortured her twelve-year-old son in a dog box. The woman is in custody in Krems (symbol photo). © Ernst Weingartner/imago

A mother (32) is said to have abused and tortured her twelve-year-old son for weeks until he fell into a coma. The woman is in custody in Austria.

St. Pölten – An unbelievable criminal case shakes Austria. For weeks, a woman (32) is said to have locked her son in a dog box and tormented him until the then twelve-year-old fell into a life-threatening coma. The 32-year-old mother is in custody for attempted murder, a spokesman for the Lower Austrian police confirmed to the ORF. The investigations of the State Criminal Police Office are still ongoing.

Woman locks son in dog box and torments him – 12-year-old almost starves to death in Austria

The Austrian daily newspaper courier had previously reported on the case. The family should therefore live in the Waldviertel. A social worker is said to have alerted the rescue in autumn 2022 – on November 23rd. The boy is said to have been in a life-threatening condition. The woman is said to have poured cold water over her son several times and opened the window of the apartment for several hours in sub-zero temperatures. The boy only had a body temperature of 26.8 degrees and was therefore in a coma.

After the hospital filed a complaint, the mother was arrested. For reasons of victim protection, the authorities did not make the case public at the time. It was not until the beginning of May that a serious case of child abuse caused a stir in Austria. Another case came to light.

‘Physical and mental agony’ – Court releases details of abuse

Details of the mistreatment have now become public because the mother lodged a complaint against her detention. The Supreme Court (OGH) rejected the complaint at the end of May. In the OHG justification unbelievable details are presented.

The woman is accused of inflicting physical and mental anguish on her son by hitting him repeatedly – most recently daily – with her fists, failing to seek medical attention for his injuries, inflicting bruises on him by dragging and forcible restraints, injuring him made him sleep in a dog’s nest, starved him and poured cold water on him in numerous attacks”.

For hours, the mother locked her child tied and gagged in a dog box, weighed the box down with objects and pushed the opening against the wall to prevent attempts to escape.

Several expert opinions were still missing in the investigation against the woman, reports the ORF, citing a spokeswoman for the Krems public prosecutor’s office. Including a psychiatric report of the 32-year-old. In the legal assessment of the OHG decision, a “serious mental disorder” in connection with an “obviously present sadistic personality” is suspected. (ml)