From: Bjarne Kommnick

In Naarn, Austria, in the Perg district, an American Staffordshire Terrier attacked and fatally injured a woman. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/alimdi / Arterra

A fighting dog has bitten a jogger to death in Naarn, Austria. A police officer then also had to be looked after by pastors.

Naarn – In Austria, there was a fatal attack dog attack in Naarn in the Perg district on Monday morning, as broadcaster ORF had previously reported. Accordingly, an American Staffordshire Terrier attacked and fatally injured a 60-year-old jogger in the area of ​​her home. The woman died on the spot. The dog owner herself also had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries. Apparently not an isolated case: just this spring, a pit bull terrier attacked six people.

Fighting dog attacks jogger – woman dies on the spot

The incident occurred in the morning, around 9:15 a.m. It is still unclear how exactly the attack dog attacked. Also because the dog owner herself has not yet been able to be questioned due to her condition, as the police said. According to the police, the dog owner tried to prevent the attack on the jogger. It has not yet been clarified whether the dog was on a leash or not.

The 60-year-old jogger could not initially be identified due to her serious injuries to her face, as the woman did not have an ID card or cell phone with her today.at had previously reported. Only a relative was later able to recognize her based on her clothing.

A few hours after a fighting dog attack: owner has American Staffordshire Terrier put down

A Red Cross crisis intervention team looked after the victim’s family and neighbors after the fatal attack, but a police officer also had to be given psychological support by the emergency services after seeing the woman’s body. According to the Crown newspaper the woman was “literally torn apart”. A few hours after the incident, the dog was euthanized at the owner’s request. Most recently, a hunting terrier attacked a walker with his dog in Bavaria.

The American Staffordshire Terrier is not a harmless breed, as dog expert Inge Eberstaller explained to ORF. The reason is that this breed has an inner urge to kill: “When these dogs bite, they press much harder and shake to death, that is genetically predisposed.”

No special requirements for “listed dogs” in Austria

The expert explains: “But that has nothing to do with the fact that these dogs are born more or less evil.” Therefore, it also depends on how the owner raises the animal. In addition to requiring a muzzle, the expert would also recommend dog training.

In the state of Upper Austria there would be no strict requirements for keeping so-called “list dogs”, which also include the American Staffordshire Terrier. Owners would only have to complete a six-hour knowledge course in order to be legally allowed to run a “listed dog”. In Germany it is generally forbidden to import American Staffordshire Terriers. There was also recently a fatal animal attack in Canada, in which a couple and their dog were killed by a bear.