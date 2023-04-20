A woman was run over by her own truck after preventing her from being taken away because his daughter was still insidein Zapopan.

The woman he was the victim of the theft of his vehicle the morning on Tuesday, April 18, in the Arcos de Guadalupe neighborhood by a man, according to the municipal police station.

On the night of the same Tuesday, the aforementioned was arrested while driving the van on the Periférico and 5 de Mayo in San Juan Ocotán.

The apprehension occurred after personnel from the C5 Zapopan Information Analysis Unit followed up on the violent robbery of a recent model Toyota Rav 4 truck.

The 53-year-old detainee could be involved in at least four other vehicle thefts in the municipality of Guadalajara. In addition to having previous records; four of them for theft and one for damage to things.

Therefore, it was made available to the Public Ministry to continue with the corresponding procedures and determine its legal situation.

Receive more news from Guadalajara on WhatsApp