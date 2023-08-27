Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 17:03

A 40-year-old woman was freed by the Military Police from a prison in the south zone of São Paulo last Wednesday, 23, after being kidnapped by two criminals while looking for a vehicle at a rental company.

According to the victim’s report to the police, she was approached around 9:30 pm by the men, who were armed and forced her to get into the car, and then proceeded to be held in a nearby community, in the Morumbi neighborhood.

According to the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo (SSP), she was left at the scene and the group went out to shop and other bank transactions with the victim’s cards and cell phone.

Rota military police were called after a complaint and managed to find the woman that same night. She was released and the site was preserved for expertise.

Also according to the SSP, no one has been arrested so far, but investigations continue to identify and arrest the perpetrators. The case was registered by the 89th DP as theft and extortion.