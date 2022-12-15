Zamora, Michoacán.- Another woman was murdered, while tending her fry stand she was shot to death. The events were recorded on Wednesday night in the city of Zamora.

The armed attack was carried out shortly before 8:00 p.m. last Wednesday, in the Fraccionamiento Acanto II of Zamora, Michoacán.

The woman’s body was left next to the frying table that she sold in Delfos at the height of Building 6, of the subdivision mentioned above.

The reports of the homicide alerted the authorities, so the Municipal Police and the military went to the site, who confirmed the death of Daniela, a 32-year-old woman.

It has been unofficially reported that the woman had several bullet wounds on her body. Until now It is unknown who or who the attackers were.

The Forensic Services and Crime Scene Unit arrived at the place where the woman’s body was found, to begin the investigation and open the investigation folder.

The experts packed shell casings from a 9-millimeter weapon and transferred the woman’s body to the morgue.

Daniela has become the 262nd woman victim of homicide in Michoacán, according to unofficial sources. The Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office continues to disclose the number of female victims related to this crime on the State Criminal Incidence platform.