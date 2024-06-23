Juarez City.– A Control Judge of the Bravos Judicial District linked Michelle Esperanza HR to the trial, who faces an investigation as a probable person responsible for the crime of aggravated homicide, committed to the detriment of her romantic partner.

According to the investigations, the events attributed to him occurred on June 13, outside a home on Costa Vasca Street, in the Parajes de San José subdivision, where together with other people and using a knife, he deprived life a masculine.

The arrest was carried out by elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, under the terms of flagrancy, after they responded to an emergency report.

The agent of the Public Ministry of the Specialized Investigation Unit in Crimes Against Life, presented before the Control Judge, the compelling evidence for the precautionary measure of preventive detention to be imposed, setting three months for the closure of the investigations.