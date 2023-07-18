The topic that I am addressing today is taboo, it is an issue that is not easy to address, especially due to the argumentative firmness of both parties, especially the one that refers to the indisputable right to life. But here we are, inviting reflection. My love for life Mexico is already greater than my prudence, I hope not to hurt anyone, it will never be my intention.

I have expressed on several occasions that all of us fight our own battles on a daily basis, some more intense than others, but all of them must be overcome to continue forward in life.

The women pregnant woman who does not want to have that child, generally has one of the most intense ones, but she is not a monster, she is a human being who, to some extent, feels unprotected, abandoned, a being who got into a problem in which perhaps time he never decided, nor should he, get involved and he is desperate.

The baby that has the right to be born is not a monster either, it is not in the womb to victimize the woman, the woman who is giving it life.

Deep down both -unborn baby and pregnant woman- are victims of life, of circumstances, neither of them sought the situation in which they find themselves -even less the unborn baby- neither of them are perpetrators, both are victims and to re-victimize them is to make the problem worse, it is to close more doors, it is to put more obstacles, it is to exacerbate a problem that is already exacerbated.

We could never agree with a murder being committed, and even less so of the innocent who is in the maternal cloister, of a being who did not ask to be there. It is elemental justice, sacred justice, to defend life above all else, that can never be the subject of any negotiation.

The path cannot be to re-victimize a woman, who is already a victim, a victim of whatever: victim of circumstances, victim of rape, victim of her distraction, victim of her love for a man, victim of their weaknesses, victim of their lightness, if you will, but victim, victim WE HAVE TO STOP BEING PART OF THE PROBLEM, TO BECOME PART OF THE SOLUTION!!

I doubt that this problem can be solved by bending the woman to bring into the world a being she does not want – prohibiting abortion encourages clandestine abortions and with this, the life of the baby is not even saved, but it does endanger the life of women – just as it cannot be resolved by legalizing the deprivation of the life of an innocent being.

Finding different paths, paths of reconciliation and justice, is really achieving, finding solutions. But always keeping in mind that nothing can justify us, if we are in solidarity with the murder of an innocent person.

We have to look for other solutions, get away from the comfort of only legalizing or prohibiting abortion, that can never be a solution.

Justice does not meet with injustices, justice is found, always seeking the common good, the good of all, but it is insisted, justice is not found by subduing one of the parties, it is not found winning, it is found convincing, reconciling , and above all, YOU WILL NEVER FIND YOURSELF MURDERING AN INNOCENT.

Let’s be part of both parties, to look from there for any crack that allows us to find the path of YES TO LIFE, YES TO RIGHTS, YES TO CONCILIATION.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to say yes to life, yes to rights, yes to true and full justice.

Thank you

We recommend you read: