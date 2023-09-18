Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 19:47

Carla Ingridy de Oliveira, aged 29, was killed with a shot to the head by her ex-husband, aged 31, in São Vicente, Baixada Santista, on the morning of Saturday, 16. The man committed suicide after shooting the victim, according to information from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP). The identity of the author has not been officially disclosed.

Known as Carlinha, the victim had two daughters with the shooter. According to reports from people close to her, she and the girls had recently moved to a new residence.

The Military Police were called to respond to an incident after a neighbor heard the sound of three gunshots. “He went to the location and saw the man still alive, at which point he called Samu and the Military Police,” says a note from the secretariat. The shooter was found dead, next to the firearm.

The weapon was seized and sent to technical expertise. The case was registered as feminicide and instigation of suicide at the São Vicente Police Station, on the coast of São Paulo.

A sister of the victim expressed dismay on social media. “With a lot of pain in my heart, I am saying goodbye to you,” she wrote on social media.

Several friends expressed outrage at the case. “Let there be more severe penalties against feminicide, we are losing incredible women due to sexist unscrupulousness”, wrote a friend of Carla also on social media. “How long will we have cases like Carla’s? Too sad”, asked another friend.

The wake and burial were scheduled for Monday, 18th, at the São Vicentino Municipal Cemetery.

Femicides in SP rose 36% in the first half of the year

Cases of femicide rose 36% in the first half of the year in the State of São Paulo compared to the first six months of last year, reaching 113 occurrences in the first six months of 2023 alone.

The number is the highest for the period since the government started publishing data on crimes of this nature, in 2018. The increase follows an upward trend that was already showing in 2022.

The data released by the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) also points to another 119 intentional homicides committed against women in the period. These records, in turn, had a smaller variation, but still represent an increase of 11% compared to the period from January to June last year.