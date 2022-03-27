San Luis Potosí.- A security camera inside a private home recorded the moment in which a woman was kidnapped in the state of San Luis Potosinear one of the most popular parks in the capital of the federal entity.

It was during the early hours of this Saturday, March 26, when in social media began the diffusion of the recording of the security camera that captured the exact moment in which a man put Brenda Magdalena Gonzalez Ibarra into a car and took her away.

According to what was reported by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of San Luis Potosí, the kidnapping of the female took place in the Los Álamos Fraccionamiento, a housing unit near Tangamanga Park, one of the best-known spaces in the capital of Potosí.

Minutes before she was kidnapped, Brenda Magdalena, 36 years old, was outside the home of some elderly neighbors of hers, where the security camera was, with whom she was talking.

It was at that moment that, out of nowhere, he approached her a man dressed in black and threatened her with a firearm, while a white vehicle approached the front of the house and the woman, against her will, was uploaded to it in a few moments in the capital of Potosí.

The crime of illegal deprivation of liberty of which Brenda Magdalena was the victim occurred at 7 in the afternoon with 52 minutes last Friday, March 25. Although during the first hours after the kidnapping was perpetuated, the woman had not been identified, last Saturday, March 26, the FGE of San Luis Potosí issued the corresponding search file with the female’s data.

It should be noted that, during the last week, the State Attorney General’s Office has issued a total of five search files for womenamong whom is Nayeli Alfaro Silva, 25 years old, whose family demonstrated at the facilities of the state Public Ministry to demand progress in her case.