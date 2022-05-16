Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Early Saturday morning, a call made to the 911 emergency service reported that a car had fallen into the Taxtes canalin the Compuertas ejido in Ahome, Sinaloa.
Firefighters from Los Mochis, Civil Protection from Ahome, the Red Cross and traffic agents attended the accident.
Upon arrival they confirmed that an orange Cruiser car was hit by another vehicle that later fled, but there was no ‘canalazo’.
We recommend you read:
The lifeguards even attended to a woman who was in the car and who was beaten. The uniformed officers took charge of the corresponding expert opinion.
He was born in Salvador Alvarado, (Guamúchil) in 1978, graduated from the Communication Sciences career at the Universidad de Occidente in the first generation 1997-2001. Since September 22, 2004, he started working at El Debate de Sinaloa. I have served as editor of the newspaper La i in Culiacán, of the police note of the Culiacán Debate, in La i of Los Mochis and Guasave. I am currently editor-police reporter for the newspaper El Debate de Los Mochis. I have covered confrontations in the mountainous zone of Sinaloa and other entities of the country. One of the most important coverages was the capture of El ‘Chapo’ Guzmán in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. I have attended different courses for journalists in Los Mochis, Guasave, Culiacán, Mexico City, Toluca and Guatemala.
see more
Leave a Reply