Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Early Saturday morning, a call made to the 911 emergency service reported that a car had fallen into the Taxtes canalin the Compuertas ejido in Ahome, Sinaloa.

Firefighters from Los Mochis, Civil Protection from Ahome, the Red Cross and traffic agents attended the accident.

Upon arrival they confirmed that an orange Cruiser car was hit by another vehicle that later fled, but there was no ‘canalazo’.

The lifeguards even attended to a woman who was in the car and who was beaten. The uniformed officers took charge of the corresponding expert opinion.