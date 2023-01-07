Human Resources analyst Débora Alba, 39, was attacked by an unidentified man on Friday (Jan 6, 2023) in downtown São Paulo during a rally in support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and against the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The victim was pushed against the wall when he tried to help journalist Clélia Cardim, 73, who was also attacked by the demonstrator after waving a flag in support of President Lula on the sidewalk.

“Four people got out of their cars to hit her. When I saw that scene, I couldn’t keep quiet. I went to try to defend her, I asked them to stop”told Deborah to the Uol News

“This man came further ahead with the car, got out and went straight towards me. When he got out of the car, he reached into his pocket. Then I thought it was going to go wrong, I went to the building grate to try to protect myself”. The woman was assaulted on the left side of her face.

Video taken by other people who were there shows the demonstrator getting out of the car with Brazilian flags. He, who was dressed in a yellow T-shirt, appears with an object in his hand and then pushes Débora. The analyst was returning from the supermarket when she saw the lady being harassed and decided to help.

Watch (1min):

′′ The attacker’s car had 4 people. They were yelling at a woman who was defending the lady, and the guy came out yelling at her. That’s when I started filming. He got out of the car, screaming and going to hit her.”reported the neighbor who filmed the aggression.

The Military Police appeared at the scene and accompanied the man to the car. The assailant was not arrested and just left the scene.

According to Débora, the police wanted her and her husband to get into the car. “My husband is a black man and I told him he wouldn’t come in at all. I was the one who had been attacked”.

The PM reported that the case was not registered by the Civil Police and that it is available to the victim to carry out the police report.

PROTESTS

Bolsonaro supporters have held demonstrations since the end of the 2nd round, dissatisfied with the result of the polls, on October 30. Truck drivers interdicted and blocked federal highways across the country.

In Brasília, Bolsonarists set up camp in Praça dos Cristais, located in the Urban Military Sector, in front of the Army Headquarters. During the act on November 20, 2022, they asked for military intervention.

After Bolsonaro’s trip to the United States on December 30, the camp was emptied. Even with Lula’s inauguration, supporters of the former chief executive remained in front of the HQ and awaited the Army’s order to leave the place.

On Friday, the Municipal Guard of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, removed a camp in front of the 4th Military Region of the Army, on Avenida Raja Gabaglia. Protesters had been in place since October 31. The Army accompanied the work.