A women She was trying to board a flight to Villahermosa, Tabasco, from the Monterrey International Airport, she was arrested when a large amount of cash was found in her luggage.

The woman had a suitcase withn at least 400 thousand pesos, what drew attention to National Guard in the security area, for which reason the security elements asked him to carry out a search of his suitcase in detention.

They found several packages of bills of various denominations, with a total amount close to 400,000 pesos, which had not been previously accredited, nor could they prove that the money was obtained legally.

The elements of the National Guard they made it available to the Attorney General of the Republic in the entity, the money was secured and investigations were initiated to determine the origin and purpose of the funds.

Possession of large amounts of cash at airports and other transit points is a practice that is regulated in Mexico by the Federal Law for the Prevention and Identification of Operations with Resources of Illicit Origin.

The law establishes that any person who carries an amount greater than 500 thousand pesos in cash must demonstrate the legality of the origin of the money, otherwise they could be sanctioned with a fine up to jail, depending on the seriousness of the offense and the amount of money involved.