There is a woman who has been strongly challenged on social media with a truly terrible accusation. Having made her cat fat on purpose to get fame, success and followers on social media, especially on Instagram. The owner of the obese cat was criticized for this, but she tries to defend herself from all accusations.

Photo source from fedupcat Instagram

Liznya The Cat is a very famous cat online. The owner had to defend herself on the internet for accusations, arrived via comments to her posts, that she did not care about the health of the cat.

Some people, in fact, have lashed out at the woman saying that he got fat on purpose the cat, in order to attract attention on the web and gain followers, on his Instagram account.

The owner of Liznya The Cat said the comments hurt her and none of what was written was true. There cat was pregnantso she had gained a lot for that reason.

After the pregnancy, the vets had recommended the sterilization and she continued to gain weight, despite being following the vet’s directions and dieting with special food for her.

Photo source from fedupcat Instagram

The owner of a criticized obese cat is forced to defend herself against heavy accusations on social media

We do not support abuse of any kind and it is not fair to threaten owners. And we can’t ignore that some point out that our cat was thinner in 2020. True, but she hasn’t put on much weight since then, she looks at other old photos taken from a different angle to be sure.

Photo source from fedupcat Instagram

So the cat’s family, who is being treated by a veterinarian and is starting to get better, as she has no longer gained weight, respond to the accusations that have been leveled against the owners by followers who believed that it was just a way to get more followers.