The accused (38) was subsequently arrested in his house by members of a special task force. “He sustained minor injuries, but these could be treated on an outpatient basis,” it was reported. The woman was operated on in a hospital and her life was not in danger.

According to current knowledge, there are indications of a mental illness that could have led to the crime, as was announced in the evening. Police and the public prosecutor’s office assume that it was an attempted murder. The investigation was taken over by a homicide squad from the Dortmund police.