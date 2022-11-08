A woman was detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida for carrying a concealed firearm in a raw chicken in your luggageas reported by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The TSA posted several photos on social media of the magazine-loaded gun inside the chicken, which was plucked and ready to cook inside a plastic bag, accompanied by humorous comments about Thanksgiving travel.

(You can read: Elections in the United States: follow the details of the day live).

The detained woman was going to board a flight from the airport located about 35 kilometers north of Miami. TSA did not report the destination but some media published that it was Haiti.

TSA released a report last week indicating that in Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Florida airports have seized 700 weapons so far this yeara record number.

It may not be legal to carry weapons even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions

And precisely the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), with 120 seized weapons, is second on the list in Florida, headed by the Orlando International Airport, with 129. Almost all of these weapons were loaded and most had ammunition in the bedroom.

“An accidental discharge could result in a tragedysaid a TSA spokesman.

(Don’t stop reading: US government prepares delivery of visas to immigrants in Cuba).

According to the Spanish channel ‘Telemundo’, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport broke a record in 2021 for passengers detected with weapons at checkpoints with more than a hundred seized.

The events occurred at an airport in Florida, United States.

“As we enter the travel window for the end of the year, remember that if you are traveling with your gun, it should be in your checked baggage, but make sure you know what the gun laws are on each side of your trip or you may be detained instead of making it to your family reunion TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz wrote in a statement. It may not be legal to carry weapons even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions. Like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So don’t be impatient.”

More news in THE TIME

Police killed man who tried to rob him while he was keeping his car in the house

In the middle of a fight between neighbors, a man killed seven people

Can playing video games for several hours a day damage televisions?

EFE