International media have reported on the tragic event that a mother experienced after being shot by a police officer in Iran. Apparently, the woman did not obey to stop her vehicle, which had been reported by nor respect the strict code of use of the Islamic veil: hijab.

According to the criteria of

The 31-year-old woman was hit in the back, causing a damage to the spinal cord. The victim is fighting for his life in a hospital.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred on August 8, in the city of Nourin the province of Mazandaran. There, the woman was identified as Arezou Badri, mother of two minors, was driving a vehicle when she was violently intercepted.

In Iran women must wear the hijab Photo:iStock Share

The authorities had ordered the confiscation of his vehicle due to the violation of the strict hijab code in force in the country. When he did not stop, the agents first fired at the car’s tires and then aimed at Badri, who was hit by the bullets. a bullet in the back.

The woman suffered damage to her lung and spinal cord.

It should be noted that in Iran, the use of the veil by women It is mandatory to use it And this is not the first case of violence resulting from the violation of this dress code.

After the situation, the woman was rushed to a local medical center, however, the staff determined that she suffered injuries serious damage to their lungs and spinal cord, resulting in paralysis. Authorities have not confirmed whether the paralysis is permanent or temporary.

Badri is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Valiasr Hospital in Tehran under strict security measures. Visits from his family are severely restricted and they have been banned from using mobile phones to prevent the spread of images of the victim.

Now, since April 2023, a campaign called ‘Plan Luz’ has been carried out in Iran, which forces women to wear the Islamic veil because many had it stopped using in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, who was shot for not wearing the hijab correctly.

Vanessa Perez

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.