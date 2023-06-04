A 47-year-old woman died in southwestern France on Friday evening from a gunshot wound she sustained while ‘testing’ a bulletproof vest. The French Public Prosecution Service reports this on Saturday, on the day her body was found. Two men have been arrested.

The woman’s body was found early Saturday morning in a parking lot opposite one of the cemeteries of Montpon-Ménestérol, in the Dordogne, according to local media. That was done by a garbage collector. The woman, a mother of three, had a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Later, the public prosecutor of Périgueux launched an investigation and arrested two men. A 55-year-old man, in whose home in Montpon-Ménestérol the shooting took place, is said to have fired the fatal shot. The man is known to the police because of previous traffic violations in combination with alcohol consumption. The second suspect is an 18-year-old man.

The public prosecutor’s office clarifies in a statement: “These are acquaintances of the victim, also living in the city, who spent the evening with her in the house of the eldest.” See also Reader's Opinion | Emphasizing S2 students on a search engine is questionable

‘Festive evening’

According to the initial findings of the investigation, the woman, together with the two arrested men and a third man, had a festive evening in the home of the 55-year-old. “The shot would have been fired during an evening in a relaxed atmosphere, where the victim had put on a bulletproof vest during a game. Then she would have let herself be shot.”

The 18-year-old man would have confessed that the group wanted to ‘test’ a bulletproof vest. The 55-year-old suspect was still under the influence of alcohol on Saturday morning and could not be questioned by the police at the time.