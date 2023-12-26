A new case of violence against women was recorded on video and generated outrage on social networks. This time she showed up Chiliwhere a subject enters a store and begins to harass a woman who was inside the establishment.

In the video you can see that the man enters the business where he is served by the woman, then this subject checks that there is no one else and even looks at the door to make sure that no other customer enters and He decides to approach and start harassing the woman.

However, her reaction is to turn around and slap him to get him to walk away, and by doing so she begins to make room to leave the store, looking for a safe space.

When you achieve it, He pushes him to stay inside the premises and she leaves, but locks the door from the outside, leaving him locked in. while she seeks help and the authorities.

A woman gives palotherapy and locks up a sexual harasser in Valdivia; Chile, then he goes out to ask for help and the neighbors gave him more palotherapy before handing him over to the police. 😍 Do you support this brave lady who fought back? pic.twitter.com/bT7kmqe4Sj — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) December 25, 2023

Internet users celebrated the woman's bravery, but rejected these types of acts.

