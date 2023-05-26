A box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers would be the key to authorities in Brazil clarify the death of a 54-year-old woman, who died in strange conditions after receiving a birthday present.

(We recommend you read: Madeleine McCann case: this is the area where the third day of your search is concentrated).

According to international media reports, the victim was at a hair salon when she received an anonymous package it would have been sent by the special date.

However, the woman called her partner to ask if he had entrusted the package, but this one jokingly told him that he had sent it.

The tragedy came when the woman he ate one of the sweets, left the commercial establishment and began to twist his arms and feel a general malaise.

Witnesses to the events say that a police car was passing through the place, which took the victim to a care center, but in the medical report details that the woman arrived lifeless at the scene.

Susane Martins da Silva, the main suspect in the crime, according to the Brazilian authorities. See also Feeds almost 50 cats every day, in India a woman reported by condominiums for "pollution" Photo: Taken from social networks.

(You might be interested: Granny would have been killed with a stone for stealing it; her granddaughter asks for justice).

The victim was identified as Lindaci Viegas Batista de Carvalho and according to her relatives, the woman, who lived in Rio de Janeiro, She had already received threats on social networks, apparently by her husband’s ex-partner.

“We have proof of his threats, a photo in which he is holding a gun with a threatening message for my sister. Aside from the messages on my brother-in-law’s cell, she said she wouldn’t stop until Lindaci was dead.. She received messages saying that she wanted her head, that she would drown with her own blood, ”said the victim’s sister in international media.

Among the statements delivered to the authorities was the testimony of her husband, who He denied having sent the chocolates and said he had only answered jokingly. Among the versions, the address that brought the request was also investigated, who said it had been given to him by a young man.

(Also: 11-year-old girl was exploited, tortured and enslaved by her family: what is the case?).

The authorities are trying to establish if the man referred to by the person in charge of the package is the son of the main suspect and if he would have used the strategy of using the minor so that he could not be prosecuted due to his age.

In addition, Rio de Janeiro police arrested Susane Martins da Silva, the main suspect in the crime, who burst into tears when she was captured. The woman is said to have spoken of “unconnected stories” and that he never denied his involvement in the shipment of the chocolates.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 15, including 3 Islamic Jihad chiefs

Grandfather and grandson die after taxi entered train tracks; they failed a calculation

Marta Granados, a 78-year-old Colombian woman, is missing in Mexico