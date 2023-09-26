Home page World

Split

A woman called 911 for a strange reason. (Symbolic image) © Eloisa Ramos/imago

A woman in Vienna triggered a flashing light over the weekend because she was sitting on the toilet and realized she had run out of toilet paper.

Vienna – The rescue workers in Austria are – just like in Germany – overloaded. Not only because of a lack of staff, but also because of incorrect deployments. A woman in Vienna provided an impressive example of this at the weekend. The elderly woman called the emergency number and reported an “emergency at the toilet.” When the emergency services arrived on site, it turned out that the Viennese woman was only that Toilet paper went out.

Woman in Vienna calls emergency number because she is running out of toilet paper: “Paramedic on the roll”

The Vienna emergency services responded with flashing lights on Friday (September 22nd) after the lady’s emergency call was received. “This operation was a grab in the toilet,” commented the city of Vienna on Platform X (formerly Twitter) ironic. “When a team from the Vienna professional rescue team arrived, the woman asked for new toilet paper. Even the experienced paramedics were there,” the statement continued.

It is unlikely that the woman’s health insurance will cover the costs of the operation since there was no medical emergency. It is not known exactly how much the “fresh toilet paper” will cost the woman in Vienna, but it will probably be at least a three-digit amount. Curious cases of toilet paper in short supply continued to occur during the corona pandemic.

Incorrect deployments by emergency services are becoming more common: callers are cheating on the reasons for calling emergency services

Such emergency calls are becoming more and more common, a spokesman for the Vienna professional rescue service confirmed to the Austrian medium Today.at. For example, a paraplegic woman in the Austrian capital once called the emergency number at 10 p.m. so that someone would open the window for her. At around three o’clock in the morning, the emergency services phone rang again: someone should close the window again, it was a bit cool now.

The problem is that the callers on the phone say that they can no longer move or that they are not feeling well, the professional rescue spokesman told the Austrian portal. “Only on site does it become clear that the person has been in a wheelchair for years or has been ill for a long time and that the discomfort does not represent an acute medical problem.” Often the problem is probably loneliness. The people have no one to take care of them, he said.

Emergency vs. non-urgent health concerns Austria: Emergency number 144 only in acute emergencies. For non-urgent health concerns: hotline 1450. Germany: Emergency number 112 only in acute emergencies. For non-urgent health concerns: Hotline 116 117 for the medical on-call service – or contact your family doctor.

Calling emergency services without a good reason endangers human lives

What at first glance sounds like an amusing mission actually endangers human lives. According to statistics, the risk of a fatal accident for emergency services is around four times higher when driving with flashing lights and sirens than during a normal journey in an ambulance.

In addition, the rescue workers are tied down by incorrect operations, real emergencies can then possibly be neglected or treated too late. Every second counts, especially when it comes to heart attacks, strokes or traffic accidents.