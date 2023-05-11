Her husband was deathly ill. That is why Joke Wevers-Lammers begged the alderman of Harderwijk for a personal tolerance permit. Then she and her husband could live as long as possible in a holiday home in Het Verscholen Dorp. But instead, a hefty fine followed. Rightly so, as it turns out. “It’s inhumane.”

Money, health and emotions; they all play a role in this case in which the Council of State ruled today. A penalty of 25,000 euros for ‘illegal habitation’ was the aim. Should the municipality impose it and then collect it?

Harderwijk imposed the penalty because the senior couple lived in the holiday home on Boslaan, contrary to the zoning plan. Despite pleas from wife Joke Wevers-Lammers to let her terminally ill husband live in the house for so long, alderman Marcel Companjen refused to grant such a tolerance permit.

The mayor and aldermen of Harderwijk wanted the couple to leave; they saw no reason to postpone a forced move in the husband's serious lung disease.

Two doctors

Joke’s husband has since passed away. Widow Wevers-Lammers was very emotional during the trial last month. She said that the alderman did not want any compromise. “Even despite the fact that two doctors, including one pulmonologist, insisted on leaving my husband in his house, the alderman stuck to his decision.”

And that decision was to drive the Wevers-Lammers couple out of their house with a penalty of 25,000 euros. They had bought that house in 1993, they wanted to enjoy their old age there after their retirement.

‘Inhuman’

“I never thought it possible that the municipality of Harderwijk and alderman Companjen have such an inhuman face,” said the woman. “If only we had registered as residents in 1997. Then we could have lived there. But only because we missed a small announcement in the local paper at the time, we are now in misery.”

Her councilwoman also pressed State Councilor Nico Verheij to the heart that widow Wevers has no money at all to pay a penalty of 25 grand. "Then she will soon have no home and no money."

Ventilators

State Council Verheij was still quite critical of the municipality during the court case in The Hague in March: ,,You knew that the man was terminally ill and was on respirators. Could you not have taken a personal permit or tolerance decision to allow these people to live in their holiday home until their end?”

But in the ruling, the judge now finds that the wife has not firmly demonstrated that the medical circumstances were so serious that a move was not possible. “The documents submitted do not show that Wevers was unable to move due to his illness. The oxygen device and oxygen cylinder could also be placed in another home,” said the administrative judge.

Although the wife has demonstrated that she cannot pay the penalty payment of 25,000, according to the Council of State, this is no reason not to impose and collect the penalty payment. The municipality, which claimed 12,500 euros twice last year, is in its right.