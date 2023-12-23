Genoa – The young woman manages to escape from home and takes refuge in the Guardia di Finanza barracks on the Canepa seafront. And there she talks about two months of living together that became hell. Beaten, even with belt blows. And non-consensual sexual intercourse, suffered out of fear. The weeks she spent with a man who would segregate her in the house, in Sampierdarenapreventing her from going out unless in his company.

It happened the other morning. The woman, 25 years old, was accompanied to the Galliera emergency room, to be assisted from a medical and psychological point of view. The Finance Police listened to her story for a long time and investigations are now underway to gather elements that may or may not confirm her words. In the meantime she was hospitalized to monitor her health.

The alarm went off around lunchtime on Thursday, when the twenty-five-year-old arrived at the barracks in shock. And after being reassured by the financiers she formalized a complaint describing a violent and possessive partner. She explained that she had met him and that they had agreed to move in together. But after a while he would become more and more aggressive. And she would have isolated her from her circle of acquaintances and affections. Going so far as to force her to stay in the apartment where they lived, she did not even go out to go shopping every day. The 25-year-old then talked about the episodes she would be in beaten by the man, and hit with a belt. And the sexual violence, those relationships that he would have imposed on her by force or thanks to the psychological pressure exerted by the terror of being beaten.

There was also an attack on Thursday. The last one, given that suddenly the young woman managed to escape from the house and ask for help. The soldiers accompanied her to the Galliera emergency room, a reference hospital in Genoa for gender violence. So much so that the project will start from here to bring to light the cases of abuse committed through the administration of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), which makes up the so-called “rape drugs”, to the victims. Capable of stunning those who take them and causing amnesia.

The 25-year-old underwent a series of tests to highlight injuries that could be traced back to the reported beatings. And she is entrusted to the psychologist on duty in the department. The investigations are ongoing, so as to define the contours of what the victim said.