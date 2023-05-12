A woman was run over on the tracks by a Eurostar train, near Potenza Picena, in the province of Macerata and survived the extremely violent impact with the train. She was immediately rescued and transported by air ambulance in very serious conditions to the Torrette hospital in Ancona. According to reports from Il Corriere Adriatico, the woman would have lost all four limbs in the collision with the train.

Train circulation was suspended for about two hours and in addition to the Eurostar which hit the woman, regional trains 23761 and 4210 were blocked with about 200 people on board for whom the replacement buses of the transport service were activated. Traffic has returned to normal after the intervention of the judicial authority. Some High Speed, InterCity and Regional trains recorded longer journey times of up to 150 minutes, others suffered route restrictions and cancellations.