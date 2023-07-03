Giuseppina Caliandro didn’t make it, the 41-year-old woman hit by a hit-and-run driver in Gemonio, in the province of Varese, in Lombardy. There was nothing for her to do. She lost her life and rescuers were unable to help her. Whoever was driving the vehicle that hit her did not stop to give first aid, but fled. Investigators are on her trail.

Giuseppina Caliandro He did not make it. The 41-year-old woman was run over in the late evening of Saturday 1 July, in the city center of Gemonio. The Carabinieri are looking for the hit-and-run driver who didn’t stop to help her.

There woman was walking on the sidewalkwhen a car hit him. The driver did not stop to help the woman, who was dying on the asphalt. Images from security cameras in the area could help locate the hit-and-run driver.

There are also witnesses who witnessed the accident. Someone has already told the investigators that they saw the fugitive going at full speed on a road where the limit is 30 km/h. And then I saw him flee after running over the woman.

Witnesses also immediately called the emergency services, who promptly intervened to try to help the woman. Her condition was truly desperate. The ambulance took her in code red to the Varese hospital.

41-year-old woman hit by a hit-and-run driver: unfortunately she didn’t make it

The conditions of the 41-year-old woman invested in the province of Varese immediately appeared desperate. Unfortunately her heart stopped a few hours after being admitted to the hospital.

The Carabinieri of the Luino Company are now on the trail of the hit-and-run driver. The images of the surveillance cameras in the area are fundamental, as are the witnesses who watched helplessly at the scene.