An (Arab) woman resorted to hiding drugs she had in her underwear in an attempt to evade the members of the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, but she took them out on her own and acknowledged buying them through a merchant who promotes his poisons remotely via the WhatsApp application, and admitted to transferring Money to him, and get drugs from a site sent to her via a map.

While an (Arab) friend was caught with her in her house, she was stuttering and speaking abnormally, and it was found through her examination that she was under the influence of drugs, so they were referred together to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and then to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that the first one be imprisoned for one month and prevented her from making any financial transfers for two years. And deporting her from the state, while she ordered her friend to be fined 5,000 dirhams.

In detail, the Public Prosecution Office in Dubai referred two (Arab) women to the Misdemeanor Court, and the first was charged with possession of a narcotic substance (hashish) weighing about 88 grams with the intent to use, abuse narcotic substances, and conduct financial operations consisting of a transfer and deposit with the intent to commit the crime of possession and abuse of that substance. While the second accused was charged with the crime of abuse.

According to the facts of the case, as established in the certainty of the court and reassured him and its conscience, and he conducted the investigations, that information was received by the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police about the involvement of a woman in the abuse of drugs and psychotropic substances, so the necessary investigations were made and the information was verified, and then permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution public to seize and search her and her residence.

She pointed out that the anti-corruption team went on time to the location of the accused, and they were seized, and by searching her, she pulled out of her underwear a dark-colored substance, which was proven by analysis to be the drug of hashish.

By searching her residence, another substance weighing about 88 grams of hashish was found, and by confronting her, she admitted that she had the seizures with the intention of using, and sums of money were deposited in the account of an Asian person, in exchange for the materials that were seized in her possession, after communicating with him via the “WhatsApp” application.

The facts of the case indicated that the second defendant was accompanied by the first in her residence, and she was afraid and slurred in her speech, so she was kept, and they were taken together to the General Department of Criminal Evidence, and a sample was taken from them, and it was later found through examination that they were under the influence of abuse.

The two women confessed to the charges against them in the Public Prosecution investigations, and during the trial session, and asked for clemency with them.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that it was proven from the case papers, and according to what the two defendants acknowledged in the arrest report, and what was proven in the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence that the first accused possessed and acquired a narcotic substance with the intention of using without a prescription, and also transferred funds to a promoter’s account number to purchase these materials.

She indicated that the charges against her were committed for one criminal purpose, and were linked to what cannot be divided, which the court considers as one crime, and the use of a measure of clemency with her and the judiciary by imprisoning her for one month and deporting her from the country after serving the sentence period, in addition to an additional measure to prevent her from transferring Or depositing money by itself or through others for a period of two years. The court also used clemency with the second accused and ordered her to be fined 5,000 dirhams.

