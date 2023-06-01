Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

A baby fox is discovered in a resident’s bed at a nursing home. The little one had crept into an old lady’s heart and under her covers. © Tierschutz Austria

Caregivers at a retirement home made an animal discovery. A patient has given shelter to a furry guest.

Vösendorf – This story almost sounds a bit like something out of a fairy tale: A baby fox cuddled in the bed of a Viennese woman in a retirement home. Apparently, the little one had secretly crept into the heart of an animal-loving resident and was promptly granted shelter. However, the unusual place to sleep did not go unnoticed. The baby fox is now in the hands of professionals, reports Tierschutz Austria (Austria).

Lady hides baby fox in retirement home

The lady had apparently found the animal orphaned and weakened. Even if the carers were impressed by the care of their resident, the Vösendorf animal shelter was asked for help.

“It’s remarkable how imaginative animals can be when it comes to looking for a cozy place to sleep,” jokes animal shelter director Stephan Scheidl, according to a press release. “It’s definitely good that the little fox was found, because at such a young age he wouldn’t have survived on his own.”

Baby fox is fed up by professionals

Now the baby fox is being cared for medically and nursed up by trained animal keepers. As soon as it is big enough, it should be released back into its natural habitat. The animal rights activist praises the attentive resident and her concern for the little baby fox. “Of course we understand good will, but it is best for the well-being of the fox if it is looked after by experienced professionals,” says Scheidl. “One must not forget that this is a wild animal.”

baby fox found? Animal rights activists appealed to call specialists

The animal rights activist emphasizes that anyone who encounters a wild animal in an unusual environment should immediately contact a specialist organization for animal emergencies.

Foxes feel comfortable in the city

More and more foxes are roaming the cities – also in Germany. Foxes live in the city because it’s convenient and safe, researchers have found, the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation reports. There would be an abundance of mice and rats, and there would be enough open garbage cans in parks or leftovers from the last picnic. Foxes even raise their young between railroad tracks. City foxes are clever and know their way around traffic. Very few are run over.

A trip into the middle of nature ended in a nightmare for two women in Austria. At an altitude of around 2,000 meters, the hikers felt threatened – possibly by a wolf. (ml)