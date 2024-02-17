A 38-year-old woman spent six hours on the operating table in a clinic in Rome to have her buttocks lifted. But when the treatment was over, she didn't know how quickly she had to flee from the very expensive bill. With the bandage still on her bottom, she walked out of the clinic and got into a waiting car, the Italian newspaper reported Corriere della Sera.
