The desire to be a mother with a large family is something that a woman has taken to the extreme, since recently the story of a mother who already has 11 children from 8 different fathers and pretend to have 19 more babies to reach 30 descendants.

That’s how he revealed it Phy, a mother currently living in Memphis, United States and who recently sparked controversy on TikTok by revealing that she wants to have 19 more babies, possibly with different men.

The above due to a strange reason that falls directly on what would happen if the father of one of his children died. Which has also been taken by Internet users as an irresponsible decision.

The woman is known on social media as @phieudoraa and after its publication, the mother has caused thousands of people to feel interested in the reasons she has for wanting to have 30 children and other people have dedicated themselves to criticizing her for considering it a crime to have so many children for no apparent reason.

Faced with the various questions from Internet users who wanted to know why they have so many children with different parents, Phi pointed out her reasons with a somewhat strange example, since her intention is that her children always have parents.

“Let me explain. If you have one and subtract one, you are left with zero, but if you have eight and subtract three, you still have five. If I only have one father and he abandons me or dies, my children would be left without a father, but if I have eight and three die or abandon me, I still have five parents left”mentioned @phieudoraa in a post.