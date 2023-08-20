A 25-year-old Moldovan, Vera Schiopu, was found dead hanged yesterday evening (August 19, 2023), in the country house in the Sferro district, in the Ramacca area (province of Catania), where she lived.

According to the investigations by the carabinieri, however, it would not have been a suicide, but a simulation carried out by her boyfriend, a Romanian laborer, and a friend and compatriot of his. The two were stopped by the Caltagirone prosecutor’s office. The investigations by the military of the Palagonia company were launched after the 25-year-old’s boyfriend reported that the woman had taken her own life. From the first investigations, inconsistencies emerged that led to the arrest.