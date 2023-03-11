Home page World

A young American woman is the victim of a brutal dog attack. A facial operation is supposed to heal the injuries. But that has consequences.

Munich – In the vernacular, the term “furry nose” is often used to trivialize four-legged friends, such as dogs. The story of Trinity Rowles from Pennsylvania (USA) is certainly not cute. Although dogs and “fur noses” play a major role in it.

Quarrel between young woman and her father escalates – dog bites

During an argument with her father, the young woman (20) was brutally attacked by his dog. The pit bull bit off the tip of her nose. In order to restore the nose, it was necessary to remove part of the scalp from the girl, which was then transplanted onto the nose. Only that the hair continued to grow on the new part of the body. Since then, short black hair has covered the tip of the 20-year-old’s nose.

The woman tells tik tok of their unusual fate. On September 6, 2022, the young woman got into an argument with her father. When she left the house, he followed her. A scuffle ensued. At that moment, the dog, who answered to the name “Irish”, stepped in. The pit bull attacked the daughter and would not let go of her for several minutes. With serious consequences. The father still tried to stand between the two – in vain. The dog badly injured Trinity Rowles.

Attacks by dogs on humans are not uncommon. In Bavaria, too, a woman was recently bitten in the face by a dog.

Despite scars on her nose: woman defends animal – “Shouldn’t have a conflict in front of a stressed dog”

In her video, the young woman from the USA tells of how she had to wait 40 minutes for the ambulance: “I heard shots being fired.” They gave emergency services, the aggressive dog was killed after the attack. The 20-year-old had known the dog for a long time and always saw him as a loyal companion. Despite the visible consequences of the bite, she vehemently defends the animal on her TikTok profile. “The dog wanted to protect its owner, you just don’t want to have a conflict in front of a very stressed and emotional dog,” says Rowles.

Since the attack, however, she has also suffered from anxiety. However, she takes medication and goes to therapy, Rowles said. Your nose should be restored in the best possible way in the future, also optically. The young woman has already undergone several operations. The hair on her nose has now been lasered away. Nevertheless, although only a few, but some of the nose hair can still be seen. It cannot be ruled out that these will remain forever.

