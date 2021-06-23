Although we may not like to admit it, surely many of us have tried to imitate the way of walking or running of our favorite characters from video games. In my case I was trying to swim like Link on ‘Ocarina of Time‘but it was very complicated. One of the games that we constantly see being imitated by fans in viral videos is’Grand Theft Auto‘.

But there are people who take this imitation to the limit. Like the Russian tiktoker, GTAMillionata, who has perfected walking like the women who appear in the games of Grand Theft Auto, especially those of San Andreas. Although we admit that it looks a bit weird, it definitely does it very well.

Millionata and her hike to the Grand Thef Auto

Whoever played ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas‘immediately recognize this way of walking. More than 15 years have passed since its premiere and if we compare it with the walk of the characters, now you can see the years. The movements of the characters were very exaggerated and they looked even funnier due to their polygonal shapes.

The way that GTAMillionata manages to imitate this walk, makes us believe that perhaps this is how the characters would look with the graphics of a possible ‘Grand Theft Auto VI‘, If that Rockstar it would not have evolved in its walk cycle animations.

Although it is not the first time that we see things like this. The interpretation of GTAMillionata It is one of the most popular because one of its videos has already been seen by more than 24.1 million people. In addition, the tiktoker currently has 1.5 million followers and 17.5 million likes.

Due to this popularity, his videos have already become more complex since he even imitates the characters of ‘Grand Theft Auto‘driving or shopping. Maybe it’s time to start practicing again in order to take the throne from the Russian tiktoker.

