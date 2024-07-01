Juarez City.- A woman went to visit her father at a house in the Margaritas neighborhood and found him lifeless, operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat reported, shortly before noon.

Police from the University District went to the house located on Costa Rica and Carlos Villarreal streets to respond to a call for help from a woman who said she went to look for her father and found him lifeless next to the bed.

There were no signs of violence and he had a heart condition and lived alone, a police officer said.

The uniformed officers are waiting for the arrival of experts from the State Prosecutor’s Office and investigative police to inspect the place.