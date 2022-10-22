It all started when a bus driver on line 49 collided with a woman’s car in the town of San Justo (in Buenos Aires, Argentina) and the driver reacted in the worst way: before the astonished gaze of the passengers, she got on the unit and gave the man a tremendous beating, who was unable to defend himself.

The images of the brutal aggression were recorded by a witness and quickly viralized through social networks. The sequence begins with the woman punching the driver repeatedly in the head while he is sitting in the driver’s seat. As he can, the man covers his face, while his attacker insults him and yells at him.

“Because you did? Who do you think you are that you come to break my car? the woman tells the driver. Seeing that he finally decides to stand up, she walks away and quickly gets out of the vehicle.

“Write down the data because I’m leaving. I’m going to break your whole car. On top of that I want to give you the data.”, the driver tells him and closes the door of the unit. After that, the woman runs out in front of the bus in the direction of her vehicle, which was parked a few meters ahead. As she is about to get in, the driver pulls up alongside and then the insults resume.

“Are you going to step on me? Step on me! You broke my whole car. Now I am going to file a complaint”, the woman threatens the man, who replies: “Now I’m filing a complaint. Call the police now, go ahead.”

Far from calling the police, the woman gets into the car, laughs out loud and accelerates to the cry of “bye!”.

A COLLECTIVE CRASHED HIS CAR AND GOT ​​UP TO HIT THE DRIVER 🚨

The driver of a cell phone on Line 49, from the town of San Justo, was attacked by a motorist after an accident and a passenger filmed the entire sequence 📲😳 pic.twitter.com/F77lXwhnIt – Guillermo De Luca (@GuillermoDelu13) October 21, 2022

The Nation (Argentina) GDA