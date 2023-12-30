Home page World

Twice as heavy as normal newborns: a baby from Chile weighs an impressive seven kilos. A midwife explains how the difficult birth can happen.

Curanilahue – Even the tried and tested clinic staff is amazed. A woman from Chile gave birth to the heaviest baby in the country's history on Thursday (December 28). The incredible birth weight: seven kilos and 105 grams with a height of 57 centimeters. A weight between 2800 and 4200 grams is considered healthy for newborns.

The child was transferred to an intensive care unit in the coastal city of Concepción after the cesarean section birth. The Concepción Hospital said the baby was “in a serious but stable condition.” He was being mechanically ventilated and under constant observation.

Birth weight of seven kilos: How can a child become so heavy?

“Everyone in my family is tall,” the father tells the broadcaster 24 horas. But that big? There are also risks associated with being overweight at birth. Children who are significantly heavy at birth are at greater risk of later developing hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), polycythemia (too many red blood cells), or jaundice.

In addition, an obstetrician explains how a baby can end up weighing so much. Two maternal health conditions are associated with increased birth weight: diabetes (before pregnancy) and obesity.

It is not known whether the woman from Chile was affected. But the father reveals: his first child, a girl, was clearly too big when she was born. She had high blood sugar at the time.

Seven kilo baby makes history in Chile – heaviest baby in the world comes from Brazil

“We never thought my son would be so overweight,” says the father. He found out from social media that his son had broken a national weight record.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the heaviest baby ever born (and survived) weighed 10.2 kilograms. The Chilean bundle of joy is still a long way from that, pretty much a normal baby. But striking: the world record was set in Brazil in 1995; South America apparently has the heaviest children. One of the heaviest German newborns comes from Bremen and weighed just over five kilograms. (moe)