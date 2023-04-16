with videoA woman gave birth to a daughter on Sunday afternoon at the exit of the A13 motorway in Delft. She was on her way to the hospital with her husband when the baby couldn’t wait any longer. An obstetrician, who was already following the couple, was quick to steer the delivery in the right direction.



Thomas Bosman



Apr 16 2023

The parents were on their way to the hospital when the car had to be pulled over: the hospital turned out to be too far. The midwife drove behind the car and was therefore able to quickly come to the rescue. The girl was born in the car on the hard shoulder and is in good health.

Meanwhile, the police and ambulance were also alerted to help with the delivery. Photographer Mitchell from calamity site District8 was also quickly on site and was able to capture the special moment. “It was very unexpected. I saw an ambulance report on the highway and then I went there.” See also Stromae sings to loneliness in the middle of a news program: this is how he has presented the advance of his new album in nine years

Text continues below the photo.

The girl was born on the exit of the A13 highway. © District8



“When I arrived I heard screaming about giving birth and saw a woman next to the car,” says the photographer. “I was watching with open eyes, I thought: what is happening here? The emergency services helped the woman well. The police were also impressed, officers were watching with tears in their eyes. When I saw the baby, I also thought: this is very special to experience.”

The ambulance nurse wrapped the baby warmly and carried it into the ambulance. The mother was taken to the ambulance on a stretcher to be reunited with her child. The mother and child were then rushed to hospital. The father and midwife drove after the ambulance.



Quote

The father’s face spoke volumes. He was very surprised Photographer Mitchell

The mother and baby were doing well, the photographer saw on the spot. “The mother received a trauma bear from the police as a present. She was very calm about it. The father’s face spoke volumes. He was very surprised. I could see from him that he thought it was very special.”

The mother and baby were rushed to hospital. © District8







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View our news videos below that were recorded in The Hague and surroundings in recent days.