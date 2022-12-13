Tuesday, December 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Woman gives birth on a plane: she did not know she was pregnant

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in World
0


close

The plane 'Airbus 320' was of the airline 'Indian Airlines'.

The baby was born in good health

The baby was born in good health

The baby was named Maximiliano in honor of one of the nurses who attended the delivery in the air.

A double surprise took Támara on her flight from Guayaquil to Amsterdam who, In addition to finding out that she was pregnant, the delivery occurred while she was flying over in an airplane. The news was known in the last hours in the Ecuadorian newspaper Trade.

See also  Gargash calls for a firm international stance in the face of Houthi terrorist acts

The young woman felt a stomach ache in the Ecuadorian city, after going to the bathroom and already on the flight, to her surprise she had several contractions that ended with a newborn baby in her arms.

“Spaarne hospital offers care to the mother who gives birth on the plane: …cared for in the delivery room. Fortunately, both Tamara and Maximilian were in good health. The delivery room team did their best so that they both received proper care,” the tweet reads.

Fortunately for the unexpected mother, the crew included two doctors and a nurse who attended the improvised delivery.

After stepping on land in the capital of the Netherlands, the mother and her son were transferred by ambulance to the hospital Spaarne South in Haarlem Schalkwijk, in the province of North Holland.

See also  A sports complex for motorcycle racing will be built in Chelyabinsk

“Fortunately, both Tamara and Maximiliano (baby’s name in honor of one of the doctors who attended the delivery) were in good health,” the medical center reported.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Woman #birth #plane #pregnant

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

DF Direct Weekly: the team reacts to The Game Awards' big reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result