Woman gives birth on a plane: she did not know she was pregnant

A double surprise took Támara on her flight from Guayaquil to Amsterdam who, In addition to finding out that she was pregnant, the delivery occurred while she was flying over in an airplane. The news was known in the last hours in the Ecuadorian newspaper Trade.

The young woman felt a stomach ache in the Ecuadorian city, after going to the bathroom and already on the flight, to her surprise she had several contractions that ended with a newborn baby in her arms.

TW : Spaarne ziekenhuis biedt opvang voor moeder die bevalt in het vliegtuig: …opgevangen op de geboorteafdeling. Zowel Tamara as Maximiliano waren gelukkig in goede gezondheid. Het team op de geboorteafdeling heeft er alles aan gedaan om te zorgen… https://t.co/qmLKiT3Xef pic.twitter.com/bgRBKO2COu —Stigmabase | UNION (@StigmabaseD) December 12, 2022

“Spaarne hospital offers care to the mother who gives birth on the plane: …cared for in the delivery room. Fortunately, both Tamara and Maximilian were in good health. The delivery room team did their best so that they both received proper care,” the tweet reads.

Fortunately for the unexpected mother, the crew included two doctors and a nurse who attended the improvised delivery.

After stepping on land in the capital of the Netherlands, the mother and her son were transferred by ambulance to the hospital Spaarne South in Haarlem Schalkwijk, in the province of North Holland.

“Fortunately, both Tamara and Maximiliano (baby’s name in honor of one of the doctors who attended the delivery) were in good health,” the medical center reported.

