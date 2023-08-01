FromChristoph Gschossmann close

During a hike, a tourist complains of abdominal pain. To her surprise, she gives birth to a child. And is almost on his own.

Munich/Zadar – A woman from Luxembourg in the Paklencia National Park near the Croatian city ​​of Zadar gave birth to a child. She reportedly didn’t even know she was pregnant. She suddenly complained of “stomach ache” – and was completely surprised by her offspring. But the birth was successful: With the help of a park ranger and a family member, she gave birth to a healthy girl in the toilet in a forest hut on Saturday (July 30).

Croatia: Mother in poor condition due to bleeding – IV helps

Like the portal 24 Sata reported, the 22-year-old realized something was wrong while hiking in the Croatia vacation. She was traveling with her parents, partner and relatives. The relatives immediately called the emergency services. Soon it turned out that the woman was expecting a child. Only one national park employee was present at the birth. Only shortly after the birth did the young mother have both an anesthetist and a gynecologist by her side. The patient “recovered shortly after receiving initial medical attention and was stable until she arrived at the emergency room and was on contact with us,” said Dr. Dora Perinčić, assistant doctor in obstetrics in Pula.

The rescuers climbed the demanding path to the dilapidated forest hut. The doctor described how she found the mother: “I immediately examined the sleeping baby while the mother was already unconscious and when the necessary equipment and medicines were delivered to us, we gave her first aid and IV fluids and transported her on a stretcher to the hospital Ambulance.”

The baby was doing well, while the woman giving birth was in critical condition due to bleeding. After an infusion, however, this improved. Mother and child were safely taken down to the valley where they were handed over to the rescue team.

Birth in a national park in Croatia: Mother and child are doing well now

“I think the mother’s family has suffered the greatest shock, but I believe everything will return to normal soon,” said Dr. Adela Usanovic. Because she didn’t know about her pregnancy, the doctor said the girl was “in emotional shock”. Perinčić ended up cutting the baby’s umbilical cord, and for her, she says, it was a baptism of fire. Both the baby and the mother are doing well now. The mother said they will stay in Croatia for a few more days while they fill out all the necessary paperwork for the child, before returning to their country.

A woman from Luxembourg gave birth to a girl in a national park in Croatia. © Mountain Rescue Croatia

