A woman has given birth to a healthy baby in a toilet aboard a Frontier Airlines flight, according to a Facebook post from the airline.

The passenger went into early labor during the flight from Denver to Orlando, United States, the post said. Flight attendant Diana Giraldo helped her get to the bathroom and assisted with the delivery of the baby.

In a statement, Captain Chris Nye, who was piloting the aircraft, said the plane was diverted to Pensacola Airport in Florida and then continued on to Orlando after the mother and baby were able to disembark with the help of medical staff. .

“The whole team really did a great job,” Nye said in a comment that was shared on Frontier’s Facebook post.

“Dispatch also did a great job of suggesting Pensacola Airport and preparing a gate and paramedics for us. It was a job well done and I was happy to see everyone working together to give birth to a newborn on an aircraft!”

While the baby’s name and gender have not been shared publicly, Frontier revealed that the newborn’s middle name is Sky due to the unusual conditions of his arrival in the world.

And this little one isn’t the only boy born into the air in recent years. In May 2021, a woman went into labor aboard a flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu. In this case, however, no flight attendant needed to help with the delivery – coincidentally, there was a doctor and three nurses from the NICU on board, all springing into action.

In fact, being born on a plane can sometimes have fun perks. A baby named Haven, who was born on a Cebu Pacific flight from Dubai to Manila in 2016, received one million miles from the Philippine airline. Although it is still very little to use them, the airline said that the miles could be shared with their family members.