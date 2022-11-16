Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The stork visited the stations of the Monterrey Collective Transportation SystemWell, in recent days a woman gave birth to a beautiful baby at the Santa Lucía Stationlocated in the downtown area of ​​Monterrey.

Through a message on social networks published yesterday, metrorey broke the news Y recognized the work of the staff of the Santa Lucia Station for assisting the young mother during the birth and transfer of the baby.

“At Metrorrey we recognize the work of the staff at the Santa Lucía station, who assisted a young woman during the birth and transfer of her newborn. For Metrorrey, the most important thing is your safety!”, can be read in a Facebook post .

Metrorrey announced the news through Facebook. Photo: Facebook/ Metrorrey

The news had thousands of reactions on the social network and hundreds of comments, in which users even proposed names for the baby, among them “Metroreyna”; “Santa Lucía”, “Lucía”, or “Lucy” after the name of the station; “Mia”, for the electronic subway card; “My Lucia Reyna”; “Metricia”, among others. They even proposed Metrorrey to give him rides for life.