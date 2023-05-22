An outrageous finding is the one that was registered this Sunday in a well located in an educational institution, as it was found a newborn baby which was wrapped in a garment.

The event was recorded in the Buena Vista neighborhood, from San Lorenzo, Valle, located in southern Honduras. He babywho was reportedly premature, was abandoned in a well of the 15 de Septiembre School of said settlement.

According to witnesses from the place, the newborn was already being attacked by ants, but alive. They later reported the finding to the authorities.

Moments later they arrived at the place where they confirmed the fact and the baby was protected and transferred alive to a st lawrence hospital to give him the corresponding medical attention.