Is everyone treated equally at work? A young woman is outraged that there are double standards when it comes to those who have no children or have parents.

Like this one Father who went viral for his angry speech about the household, the young woman Andra (@hopeyoufindyourdad) also gets upset on TikTok and stitches up the video of another TikToker who says: “I don’t feel like standing in for my colleagues with children anymore,” she says angrily. Andra also complains about this double standard in her former company. Because their colleagues with children enjoyed special treatment there. She explains why in the TikTok (see below), which has already been viewed by more than 500,000 people.

“The mothers and fathers there had significantly more freedom and were always able to pass on their work to us childless employees,” says Andra in the video. She understands that parents should be able to deal with problems with children quickly and easily – but in her former company there was a “total double standard when it came to parents and those without children”. “Especially to those who never wanted to have children.”

Double standard: those without children are less allowed to work from home

The double standards were noticeable, says Andra, in the fact that employees without children were not allowed to work from home, but people with children do. “The only time I was allowed to work from home was when I was terminally ill at home and they wouldn’t give me time off, even though I was in the emergency room that day.” Her boss was somehow “super out of it.” Touch Millennial, so to speak a “Gen Xer” who doesn’t believe that people really work from home.

In one day it became clear why. Your boss wanted to spend the rest of the day in the home office. She thought nothing of it. But that day an email came that was the boss’s responsibility, so she didn’t think anything of it. A few days later (back in the office), the boss angrily accused her of not responding to the email (even though she was in the home office that day, not on vacation). “Girl, if you want me to reply to your email, just say you’re skipping work today,” Andra says angrily. That’s not a problem, but you have to communicate it clearly.

Another example of double standards: TikTokers criticize the lack of recognition for mothers – “they deserve it too”

“People with children always get time off,” childless people get upset

The TikToker is not alone with her opinion. In the comments there are other childless people who are also aware of the double standard for working parents. “When you’re sick or have a chronic illness that requires doctor’s appointments but people with kids always get time off,” one person commented. Another user writes: “For me the worst thing is that [Eltern] Expecting everyone to reschedule their appointments just because they have children.”

“I once couldn’t take a vacation for Halloween because it was a holiday for people with children,” one person said. Another notes that parents at work always put their children first, but then just laugh when you have an emergency with a pet (60 percent of Millennials are more likely to imagine dogs than children).

Ultimately, the responsibility for what Andra describes lies with the companies, some believe: “Employers should simply be more considerate overall. This isn’t about parents or non-parents,” one person wrote. “That’s up to the management. The same rules should apply to everyone.” Others emphasize that there are also parents who do not live by such a double standard: “As a parent, I have had to step in for a non-parent who got drunk the night before,” says one: e other user.

