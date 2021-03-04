A resident of Sujawal District in Pakistan gave birth to a baby with two heads. It is reported by Geo News.

On Tuesday, March 2, a woman gave birth to a two-headed boy at a private hospital in Badin, Sindh province.

According to doctors, both the mother and her child are healthy, their lives are not in danger.

Senior gynecologist Dr. Nursat Babu Khati said the ultrasound scan showed the baby’s brain was split between two heads.

The newborn’s condition is assessed as stable. Doctors performed an operation to separate the child’s heads. Then they additionally examine the newborn.

Parents and newborns will be monitored by doctors to avoid complications in the future.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Indian city of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, gave birth to Siamese twins. Children have one stomach for two and most of the vital organs.