It was only a little over five minutes of travel, but the bill was exorbitant. A woman experienced a very distressing situation in a taxi that, luckily, had a happy ending. Although days later, the story took a turn that outraged her.

Farah Cacanindin, a 26-year-old citizen of England (United Kingdom), was returning home in a taxi after a routine medical check-up for her pregnancy when she suddenly felt contractions that warned that her baby was about to enter the world. And so it was, the woman gave birth in the back of the car. Meanwhile, the driver called Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where he had sought her out, to alert staff to the situation.

All went well. Farah managed to give birth to Naia, his second baby with Kairo, 15 months old, according to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’. The woman wrapped the little girl in her jacket as the car drove down the highway.

“When we arrived at the hospital, the midwives were waiting at the door and they were surprised. It was so surreal that I didn’t even have a chance to freak out,” she recounted.

But days later, the mother received news that shocked her. The taxi bill, which was around 30 dollars (152,000 Colombian pesos)had an additional surcharge of 70 dollars more (354,000 Colombian pesos) It was an amount for the cost of cleaning the car. “I understand that I made a mess, but it’s a bit cheeky that they charged me,” the woman told the aforementioned newspaper.

Woman has baby in taxi; she is charged more than 2 thousand pesos for ‘dirtying’ the car: “she is cheeky”… See her in https://t.co/Fc0pebA8rL Farah Cacanindin, 26, is the protagonist of this story. She had an unexpected delivery and it went viral. pic.twitter.com/N8Fli5qLQc — Digital Discussion (@discussion) November 2, 2022

In addition, Farah said that the taxi company is located on the same block where he lives. “I see the van I gave birth in right outside my house,” he said. For its part, the company did not want to comment on what happened to ‘The Sun’.

In the air

The Kendria Rhoden case was similar, but up in the air. Her mother was traveling on an American Airlines plane from New York to the Dominican Republic with her sister, Kendalee, when she went into labor. Instead of doctors and nurses, she was treated by crew members and the video went viral on TikTok.

✈︎ Amerikan Hava yolları’ndan Dominik Cumhuriyeti’ne seyahat eden 21 yaşındaki Kendria Rhoden, 36 bin fitte doğum yaptı. 👶🏽 Rhoden, uçakta sağlıklı şekilde dünyaya getirdiği oğluna Skylen ismini verdi. pic.twitter.com/FTUniCV3zm — Gündeme Dair Her Şey (@gundemedairhs) November 1, 2022

With more than an hour and a half to go before landing, Kendria alerted her sister that she was about to give birth. “I kept asking her if she was sure until she stood up, and the whole seat was soaked!” she recounted.

It was then that they informed a flight attendant and she asked if there was a doctor among the passengers, which caused three women to answer the call.

Kendria was transferred to first class, and 20 minutes later, they had one more passenger on the plane. All attendees applauded to welcome the little one. In addition, the woman decided to choose a name for the baby that alluded to the moment lived: Skylen Kavon-Air Francis.

At the time, Rhoden was 32 weeks pregnant, so she was able to board the plane without restriction issues. “I just remember everyone was filming us coming off the plane and everyone was congratulating me,” she said. The birth was registered as “in the air”.

